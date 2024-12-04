Foot Locker Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Foot Locker Inc. (FL):

Earnings: -$33 million in Q3 vs. $28 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.34 in Q3 vs. $0.30 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Foot Locker Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $31 million or $0.33 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.40 per share Revenue: $1.961 billion in Q3 vs. $1.989 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.20 to $1.30

