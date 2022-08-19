Foot Locker Gains; Mary Dillon Appointed CEO

(RTTNews) - Shares of the specialty athletic retailer Foot Locker Inc. (FL) are spiking more than 23 percent on Friday morning trade after the company named Mary Dillon to replace Dick Johnson as CEO, effective September 1. Dillon has been serving Ulta Beauty as CEO.

Total sales for the second quarter were $2.065 billion, in line with Analysts' estimates. Wall Street was looking for revenue of $2.07 billion.

Currently, shares are at $39.34, up 23.01 percent from the previous close of $31.98 on a volume of 8,720,895. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of 23.85-$61.50 on average volume of 2,623,914.

