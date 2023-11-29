Foot Locker forecasts rosier Q4 on resilient holiday demand

Recasts throughout, adds background

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Foot Locker FL.N on Wednesday forecast a smaller-than-expected decline in fourth-quarter comparable sales, anticipating resilient consumer demand during the key holiday shopping season.

Foot Locker's stock, which has lost about 40% of its value this year, was up about 12% in premarket trade.

Steep discounts have helped the footwear retailer rope in budget-conscious shoppers looking for deals on styles from Nike NKE.N, On ONON.N, Deckers Outdoors DECK.N, Adidas, HOKA and UGG boots.

The company expects fourth-quarter comparable sales to decline between 7% and 9%, compared with analysts' average expectation of a fall of 10.51%, as per LSEG data.

