News & Insights

Commodities
FL

Foot Locker forecasts rosier Q4 on resilient holiday demand

Credit: REUTERS/Rick Wilking

November 29, 2023 — 07:02 am EST

Written by Juveria Tabassum for Reuters ->

Recasts throughout, adds background

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Foot Locker FL.N on Wednesday forecast a smaller-than-expected decline in fourth-quarter comparable sales, anticipating resilient consumer demand during the key holiday shopping season.

Foot Locker's stock, which has lost about 40% of its value this year, was up about 12% in premarket trade.

Steep discounts have helped the footwear retailer rope in budget-conscious shoppers looking for deals on styles from Nike NKE.N, On ONON.N, Deckers Outdoors DECK.N, Adidas, HOKA and UGG boots.

The company expects fourth-quarter comparable sales to decline between 7% and 9%, compared with analysts' average expectation of a fall of 10.51%, as per LSEG data.

(Reporting by Juveria Tabassum; Editing by Pooja Desai)

((Juveria.Tabassum@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FL
NKE
ONON
DECK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.