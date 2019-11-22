Foot Locker (FL)'s Earnings Drop Is Good Opportunity For Contrarians

Foot Locker (FL) released earnings this morning, and the stock is trading significantly lower. At one point it was down over eight percent in the premarket. You would be forgiven for assuming that earnings were bad, but you would be wrong. FL beat estimates for EPS on better-than-expected same store sales and revenue that was just a little less than expectations. So, what gives?

One of my favorite things to look for is a big overreaction, positive or negative, in the market. Even with algorithms and high frequency trading, people ultimately make trading and investment decisions. Those decisions can be, and often are, influenced by things other than logic and rational analysis of data. This is a case in point.

A rational analysis of the data certainly doesn’t justify a collapse like that. According to Zacks, Foot Locker was expected to report Earnings per Share of $1.07. They actually managed to earn $1.13 per share in the third quarter. More importantly, earnings grew by nearly nineteen percent compared to last year and revenue also showed positive growth.

That, however, was not what traders chose to react to this morning. Instead, they latched onto some cautious language in the subsequent conference call. In a world where the impending death of the shopping mall has reduced from a bold prediction to a tired old cliché, anything but caution from a mall-based retailer would be irresponsible at the very least.

What really counts are results, and on that front, Foot Locker is delivering. In addition, the decision of Nike (NKE) to stop selling through Amazon (AMZN) can only be a benefit to FL as the holiday season approaches.

All that makes it seem that FL may be a decent long-term investment, but the real opportunity here is for a short-term trade. FL has shown a pattern in each of the last three quarters that can reasonably be assumed will repeat here. It is the classic overreaction stock.

In each of those quarters, a big post-earnings move has been followed by a retracement. The size and duration of that retracement varies, but there is always a bounce.

FL hit a low shortly after this morning’s opening of 37.31, but then quickly surged to be above $39. The bounce, it seems, has already begun, and it should continue for some time.

Over the next couple of weeks, analysts at Wall Street firms will give their updates on FL. Their changes to the outlook and target prices for the stock will be made based on the actual data, not a generalized pessimism about the future of malls, so they can be expected to be positive. The irony in some ways is that when those updates are released, the same traders who rushed to sell this morning will be rushing to buy on any upgrades.

Foot Locker’s earnings weren’t perfect. They could even be described as mixed, but there is no way that they warranted a big drop in the stock. It was a product of the overall mood and a massive overreaction to the negative part of the mix. Given the stock’s tendency to exaggerate news and then correct back quickly, this morning’s big drop looks like a great opportunity for a contrarian trade.

