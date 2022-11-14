Foot Locker (FL) to Post Q3 Earnings: Key Factors to Note

Foot Locker, Inc. FL is expected to register a decline in its top and the bottom line from the last fiscal year’s respective quarterly reported figures when it releases third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Nov 18, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is currently pegged at $2,118 million, indicating a 3.3% dip from the prior fiscal year’s quarterly reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings currently stands at $1.12 per share, suggesting a decrease of about 42% from the earlier fiscal year’s quarterly figure of $1.93. The consensus mark has increased a couple of cents over the past seven days.



This athletic shoes and apparel retailer delivered an earnings surprise of 28.6%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

Key Factors to Note

Foot Locker’s persistently high inflationary pressures are affecting customers’ spending decisions. Also, a challenging macroeconomic backdrop, including supply-chain disruptions and foreign currency headwinds, is concerning. Aforesaid factors and any deleverage in SG&A expenses might have hurt FL’s performance in the fiscal third quarter.



On its lastearnings call management had notified that it expects more pressure in the back half of fiscal 2022. The consensus estimate for comparable-store sales is pegged at a 6.9% decline for the fiscal third quarter.



However, management is consistently trying to improve performance through operational and financial initiatives. FL has been making efforts for a while to enhance digital capabilities and strengthen assortments to aid growth. Foot Locker is progressing well with its FLX membership program and strategic deals, including partnerships and acquisitions. These tailwinds might have provided some cushion in the quarter under review.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Foot Locker this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here, as elaborated below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Foot Locker currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) and an Earnings ESP of +0.89%, making surprise prediction difficult.

Stocks With Favorable Combinations

Here are some companies which according to our model have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:



lululemon athletica LULU currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.50% and a Zacks Rank #2. LULU is likely to register an increase in the bottom line from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure in its third-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has been stable at $1.95 per share over the past 30 days, suggesting 20.4% growth from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported number. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



lululemon athletica’s top line is expected to rise from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s reported number. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.80 billion, suggesting a 24.4% rise from the figure reported in the prior fiscal year’s comparable quarter. LULU delivered an earnings beat of 10.4%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Dollar General DG currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.35% and a Zacks Rank #3. DG is likely to register top-line growth from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reading when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2022 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $9.43 billion, suggesting 10.7% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year fiscal quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dollar General’s earnings in the fiscal third quarter is pegged at $2.54 per share, suggesting 22.1% growth from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s tally. The consensus mark has been stable in the past 30 days. DG delivered an earnings beat of 2.2%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Dollar Tree DLTR has an Earnings ESP of +6.57% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. DLTR is likely to register top-line growth from the year-earlier fiscal quarter’s actuals when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2022 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $6.83 billion, suggesting 6.5% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year fiscal quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dollar Tree’s earnings in the fiscal third quarter is pegged at $1.16 per share, suggesting 20.8% growth from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s tally. The consensus mark has been stable in the past 30 days. DLTR delivered an earnings beat of 8.6%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



