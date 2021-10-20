Foot Locker (FL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Foot Locker (FL) closed at $47.61 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.08% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.37%.

Coming into today, shares of the shoe store had lost 4.32% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 0.05%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.13%.

FL will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect FL to post earnings of $1.31 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 8.26%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.12 billion, up 0.67% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.92 per share and revenue of $8.86 billion, which would represent changes of +146.26% and +17.35%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for FL. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.81% lower. FL currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note FL's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.88. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.48, so we one might conclude that FL is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that FL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.24. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Apparel and Shoes stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.81 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 28, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.