Foot Locker (FL) Stock Moves -0.08%: What You Should Know

Foot Locker (FL) closed at $49.31 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.08% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.04%.

Coming into today, shares of the shoe store had lost 11.73% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 0.32%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.36%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from FL as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, FL is projected to report earnings of $1.37 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 13.22%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.13 billion, up 1.16% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.93 per share and revenue of $8.9 billion. These totals would mark changes of +146.62% and +17.86%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for FL. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. FL is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note FL's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.12. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.32.

Also, we should mention that FL has a PEG ratio of 1.78. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. FL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.93 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

