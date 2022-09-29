Foot Locker (FL) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (Symbol: FL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $33.98, changing hands as low as $33.28 per share. Foot Locker, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FL's low point in its 52 week range is $23.85 per share, with $57.76 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.29.

