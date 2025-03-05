Foot Locker (FL) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended January 2025, Foot Locker (FL) reported revenue of $2.25 billion, down 5.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.86, compared to $0.38 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.42% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.33 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.73, the EPS surprise was +17.81%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Foot Locker performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Comparable store sales - YoY change : 2.6% versus 2% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 2.6% versus 2% estimated by six analysts on average. Number of stores - Kids Foot Locker : 369 compared to the 377 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 369 compared to the 377 average estimate based on four analysts. Number of stores - Footaction : 1 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1.

: 1 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1. Number of stores - Total owned stores (EOP) : 2,410 compared to the 2,421 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 2,410 compared to the 2,421 average estimate based on three analysts. Gross square footage - Total : 12,751 Ksq ft versus 12,759.37 Ksq ft estimated by three analysts on average.

: 12,751 Ksq ft versus 12,759.37 Ksq ft estimated by three analysts on average. Number of stores - Champs Sports : 383 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 372.

: 383 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 372. Gross square footage - WSS : 1,895 Ksq ft versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,887.61 Ksq ft.

: 1,895 Ksq ft versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,887.61 Ksq ft. Number of stores - Foot Locker U.S. 677 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 676.

677 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 676. Number of stores - Foot Locker Europe : 608 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 620.

: 608 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 620. Number of stores - Foot Locker Canada : 84 versus 84 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 84 versus 84 estimated by two analysts on average. Sales : $2.24 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.34 billion.

: $2.24 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.34 billion. Licensing revenue: $5 million compared to the $3.50 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of Foot Locker have returned -9.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.