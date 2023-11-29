Foot Locker (FL) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Foot Locker (FL) reported $1.99 billion in revenue for the quarter ended October 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 8.5%. EPS of $0.30 for the same period compares to $1.27 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.96 billion, representing a surprise of +1.22%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +30.43%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.23.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Foot Locker performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Comparable store sales - YoY change : -8% compared to the -9.8% average estimate based on five analysts.

: -8% compared to the -9.8% average estimate based on five analysts. Number of stores - Total owned stores (EOP) : 2,607 versus 2,577 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 2,607 versus 2,577 estimated by four analysts on average. Number of stores - Champs Sports : 475 compared to the 466 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 475 compared to the 466 average estimate based on three analysts. Number of stores - Foot Locker Canada : 84 versus 83 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 84 versus 83 estimated by three analysts on average. Number of stores - Foot Locker Europe : 642 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 634.

: 642 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 634. Number of stores - Foot Locker U.S. 740 compared to the 734 average estimate based on three analysts.

740 compared to the 734 average estimate based on three analysts. Number of stores - Footaction : 1 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1.

: 1 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1. Number of stores - Kids Foot Locker : 392 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 393.

: 392 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 393. Gross square footage - Total : 13,092 Ksq ft compared to the 12,964.43 Ksq ft average estimate based on three analysts.

: 13,092 Ksq ft compared to the 12,964.43 Ksq ft average estimate based on three analysts. Number of stores - Foot Locker Asia Pacific : 144 compared to the 135 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 144 compared to the 135 average estimate based on two analysts. Gross square footage - Foot Locker U.S. 4,063 Ksq ft versus 4,215.9 Ksq ft estimated by two analysts on average.

4,063 Ksq ft versus 4,215.9 Ksq ft estimated by two analysts on average. Gross square footage - Champs Sports: 2,792 Ksq ft compared to the 2,674.18 Ksq ft average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of Foot Locker have returned +13.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

