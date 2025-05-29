Foot Locker (FL) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended April 2025, Foot Locker (FL) reported revenue of $1.79 billion, down 4.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.07, compared to $0.22 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.77% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.83 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.07, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Foot Locker performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Comparable store sales - YoY change : -2.6% versus the six-analyst average estimate of -0.3%.

: -2.6% versus the six-analyst average estimate of -0.3%. Number of stores - Champs Sports : 378 compared to the 370 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 378 compared to the 370 average estimate based on four analysts. Number of stores - Total owned stores (EOP) : 2,363 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2,465.

: 2,363 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2,465. Number of stores - Foot Locker Canada : 81 compared to the 82 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 81 compared to the 82 average estimate based on three analysts. Sales by banner and operating segment- North America- Kids Foot Locker : $183 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $181.05 million.

: $183 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $181.05 million. Sales by banner and operating segment- North America- WSS : $160 million compared to the $159.48 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $160 million compared to the $159.48 million average estimate based on two analysts. Sales by banner and operating segment- North America- Total : $1.34 billion versus $1.35 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $1.34 billion versus $1.35 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Sales by banner and operating segment- EMEA- Foot Locker : $346 million compared to the $390.11 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $346 million compared to the $390.11 million average estimate based on two analysts. Sales by banner and operating segment- North America- Champs Sports : $261 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $267.69 million.

: $261 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $267.69 million. Sales by banner and operating segment- Asia Pacific- Foot Locker : $66 million versus $71.95 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $66 million versus $71.95 million estimated by two analysts on average. Sales by banner and operating segment- Asia Pacific- Atmos : $37 million compared to the $34.91 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $37 million compared to the $34.91 million average estimate based on two analysts. Sales: $1.79 billion compared to the $1.82 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

Shares of Foot Locker have returned +94.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

