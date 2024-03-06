Foot Locker (FL) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Foot Locker (FL) reported $2.38 billion in revenue for the quarter ended January 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 2%. EPS of $0.38 for the same period compares to $0.97 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.29 billion, representing a surprise of +3.90%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.76%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.34.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Foot Locker performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Comparable store sales - YoY change : -0.7% versus -5.9% estimated by five analysts on average.

: -0.7% versus -5.9% estimated by five analysts on average. Number of stores - Kids Foot Locker : 390 versus 392 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 390 versus 392 estimated by four analysts on average. Number of stores - Total owned stores (EOP) : 2,523 versus 2,533 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 2,523 versus 2,533 estimated by four analysts on average. Number of stores - Champs Sports : 404 versus 431 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 404 versus 431 estimated by four analysts on average. Number of stores - WSS : 141 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 139.

: 141 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 139. Number of stores - Foot Locker Canada : 85 versus 83 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 85 versus 83 estimated by three analysts on average. Number of stores - Foot Locker Europe : 637 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 633.

: 637 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 633. Number of stores - Foot Locker U.S. 723 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 716.

723 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 716. Gross square footage - Champs Sports : 2,421 Ksq ft versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2,498.11 Ksq ft.

: 2,421 Ksq ft versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2,498.11 Ksq ft. Gross square footage - Foot Locker U.S. 4,080 Ksq ft compared to the 3,994.56 Ksq ft average estimate based on two analysts.

4,080 Ksq ft compared to the 3,994.56 Ksq ft average estimate based on two analysts. Gross square footage - Kids Foot Locker : 1,304 Ksq ft versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,254.79 Ksq ft.

: 1,304 Ksq ft versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,254.79 Ksq ft. Gross square footage - Footaction: 6 Ksq ft compared to the 5.87 Ksq ft average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of Foot Locker have returned +18.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

