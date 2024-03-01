Foot Locker (FL) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Analysts on Wall Street project that Foot Locker (FL) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.34 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 65% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.29 billion, declining 2.2% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.7% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Foot Locker metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total sales- Direct-to-customers' will reach $421.60 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.8%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total sales- Stores' should arrive at $1.88 billion. The estimate points to a change of -1.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Comparable store sales - YoY change' will likely reach -7.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4.2%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Number of stores - Kids Foot Locker' of 392. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 410 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Number of stores - Total owned stores (EOP)' will reach 2,533. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2,714.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Number of stores - Champs Sports' at 431. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 486.

The consensus estimate for 'Number of stores - Foot Locker Canada' stands at 83. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 86 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Number of stores - Foot Locker Europe' to come in at 633. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 628 in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Number of stores - Foot Locker U.S.' should come in at 716. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 747.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Gross square footage - Champs Sports' reaching 2,498.11 Ksq ft. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2,809 Ksq ft in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Gross square footage - Foot Locker U.S.' will reach 3,994.56 Ksq ft. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4,044 Ksq ft.

Analysts forecast 'Gross square footage - Kids Foot Locker' to reach 1,254.79 Ksq ft. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,306 Ksq ft.



Foot Locker shares have witnessed a change of +15.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FL is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

