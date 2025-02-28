Foot Locker (FL) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts forecast that Foot Locker (FL) will report quarterly earnings of $0.72 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 89.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.33 billion, exhibiting a decline of 2.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.9% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Foot Locker metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total sales- Stores' at $1.85 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.4%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total sales- Direct-to-customers' should come in at $462.49 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Number of stores - Kids Foot Locker' to come in at 377. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 390.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Number of stores - Total owned stores (EOP)' will reach 2,421. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2,523.

Analysts predict that the 'Gross square footage - Total' will reach 12,759.37 Ksq ft. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 12,976 Ksq ft.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Number of stores - Champs Sports' reaching 372. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 404.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Gross square footage - WSS' will reach 1,887.61 Ksq ft. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,757 Ksq ft in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Number of stores - Foot Locker U.S.' to reach 676. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 723 in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Number of stores - Foot Locker Europe' will likely reach 620. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 637.

The consensus estimate for 'Number of stores - Foot Locker Canada' stands at 84. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 85 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Gross square footage - Footaction' of 5.87 Ksq ft. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 6 Ksq ft in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Gross square footage - Kids Foot Locker' should arrive at 1,270.07 Ksq ft. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,304 Ksq ft in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Foot Locker have demonstrated returns of -13.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), FL is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future.

