Foot Locker (FL) Q3 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

In its upcoming report, Foot Locker (FL) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.39 per share, reflecting an increase of 30% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.01 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.1%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.2% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Foot Locker metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Total sales- Direct-to-customers' to reach $339.62 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.8%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total sales- Stores' reaching $1.68 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.6%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Number of stores - Kids Foot Locker' at 381. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 392.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Number of stores - Total owned stores (EOP)' will reach 2,444. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2,607.

Analysts expect 'Number of stores - Champs Sports' to come in at 383. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 475 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Gross square footage - Total' will reach 12,814.83 Ksq ft. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 13,092 Ksq ft.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Number of stores - Foot Locker Canada' will reach 83. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 84 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Number of stores - Foot Locker U.S.' will likely reach 682. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 740.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Number of stores - Foot Locker Europe' should come in at 623. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 642 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Gross square footage - Champs Sports' stands at 2,319.94 Ksq ft. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2,792 Ksq ft in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Gross square footage - Foot Locker U.S.' should arrive at 3,959.19 Ksq ft. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4,063 Ksq ft.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Number of stores - Foot Locker Asia Pacific' of 140. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 144.



Shares of Foot Locker have demonstrated returns of +10.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FL is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

