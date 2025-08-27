Foot Locker (FL) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended July 2025, Foot Locker (FL) reported revenue of $1.86 billion, down 2.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.27, compared to -$0.05 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.24% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.86 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.05, the EPS surprise was -640%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Comparable store sales - YoY change : -2% compared to the -0.1% average estimate based on six analysts.

: -2% compared to the -0.1% average estimate based on six analysts. Number of stores - Champs Sports : 376 versus 366 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 376 versus 366 estimated by four analysts on average. Number of stores - Kids Foot Locker : 365 compared to the 368 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 365 compared to the 368 average estimate based on three analysts. Number of stores - Footaction : 1 compared to the 1 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 1 compared to the 1 average estimate based on three analysts. Sales by banner and operating segment- Asia Pacific- Atmos : $37 million versus $29.44 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $37 million versus $29.44 million estimated by two analysts on average. Sales by banner and operating segment- Asia Pacific- Total : $104 million versus $114.21 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $104 million versus $114.21 million estimated by two analysts on average. Sales by banner and operating segment- North America- Foot Locker : $764 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $750.39 million.

: $764 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $750.39 million. Sales by banner and operating segment- North America- Champs Sports : $269 million compared to the $264.18 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $269 million compared to the $264.18 million average estimate based on two analysts. Sales by banner and operating segment- Asia Pacific- Foot Locker : $67 million versus $84.77 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $67 million versus $84.77 million estimated by two analysts on average. Sales by banner and operating segment- North America- WSS : $147 million compared to the $154.76 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $147 million compared to the $154.76 million average estimate based on two analysts. Sales by banner and operating segment- North America- Total : $1.35 billion compared to the $1.33 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $1.35 billion compared to the $1.33 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Sales: $1.85 billion versus $1.87 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

Here is how Foot Locker performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Foot Locker have returned +4.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

