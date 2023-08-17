Foot Locker (FL) Q2 Earnings Coming Up: What's in the Offing?

Foot Locker, Inc. FL is expected to have registered a decline in its top and bottom line from the last fiscal year’s respective quarterly reported figures when it releases second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Aug 23, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is currently pegged at $1,872 million, indicating a 9.2% fall from the prior fiscal year’s quarterly reported figure.



The consensus estimate for quarterly earnings currently stands at 4 cents per share, suggesting a significant decrease from earnings of $1.10 per share reported in the year-earlier quarter. The consensus mark has been stable over the past 30 days.



This athletic shoes and apparel retailer delivered an earnings surprise of 34.9%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

Key Factors to Note

Foot Locker’s quarterly performance is likely to have been hurt by a tough macroeconomic landscape, including inflationary pressures affecting customers’ spending decisions and currency headwinds. In fact, a slowdown in consumer spending has been hurting the company’s performance. Also, increased markdowns on higher promotional activity and occupancy deleverage have been weighing on the company’s margins. These factors, coupled with any deleverage in selling, general & administrative expenses, are expected to have hurt FL’s performance in the fiscal second quarter.



On its lastearnings call management had projected comparable sales to decline in high-single digits year over year. It had envisioned second-quarter earnings to be below 5 cents a share. We expect comparable sales to decrease 9.2% in the quarter to be reported.



However, management has been trying to improve performance through operational and financial initiatives. FL has been making efforts for a while to enhance digital capabilities and strengthen assortments to aid growth. The company is progressing well with its FLX membership program and strategic deals, including partnerships and acquisitions. These tailwinds are likely to have provided some cushion to the quarter under review.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Foot Locker this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Foot Locker, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Foot Locker, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Foot Locker, Inc. Quote

Foot Locker has an Earnings ESP of -4.76% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are a few companies, which according to our model, have the right combination to beat on earnings this reporting cycle:



American Eagle Outfitters AEO currently has an Earnings ESP of +11.07% and a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The company is expected to register bottom-line growth when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2023 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of 15 cents suggests an increase of 275% from the year-ago quarter.



American Eagle Outfitters’ top line is anticipated to fall year over year. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $1.18 billion, indicating a drop of 1.3% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



Five Below FIVE currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.33% and a Zacks Rank of 2. FIVE is likely to register top-line improvement when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2023 numbers.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Five Below’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $760.5 million, calling for growth of 13.7% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for the quarterly earnings per share of 83 cents suggests a 12.2% increase from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. FIVE has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 27.9%, on average.



Casey's General Stores CASY currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.03% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is expected to register a bottom-line decrease when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2024 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of $3.39 suggests a decline of 17.1% from the year-ago quarter.



Casey's top line is anticipated to fall year over year. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $3.85 billion, indicating a drop of 13.5% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. CASY has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.5%, on average.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.