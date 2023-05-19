Foot Locker (FL) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended April 2023, Foot Locker (FL) reported revenue of $1.93 billion, down 11.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.70, compared to $1.60 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.23% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.78, the EPS surprise was -10.26%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Foot Locker performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Comparable store sales - YoY change : -9.1% versus the five-analyst average estimate of -6.82%.

: -9.1% versus the five-analyst average estimate of -6.82%. Number of stores - Kids Foot Locker : 405 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 412.33.

: 405 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 412.33. Number of stores - Champs Sports : 481 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 456.

: 481 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 456. Gross square footage - Total : 13151 Ksq ft compared to the 12987.04 Ksq ft average estimate based on three analysts.

: 13151 Ksq ft compared to the 12987.04 Ksq ft average estimate based on three analysts. Number of stores - Foot Locker Europe : 622 compared to the 629.33 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 622 compared to the 629.33 average estimate based on three analysts. Number of stores - Foot Locker Canada : 85 compared to the 85.33 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 85 compared to the 85.33 average estimate based on three analysts. Number of stores - Foot Locker Asia Pacific : 163 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 114.33.

: 163 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 114.33. Number of stores - Total owned stores (EOP) : 2692 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2647.67.

: 2692 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2647.67. Number of stores - Foot Locker U.S. 741 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 733.

Shares of Foot Locker have returned -0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

