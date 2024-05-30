Foot Locker (FL) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended April 2024, Foot Locker (FL) reported revenue of $1.88 billion, down 2.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.22, compared to $0.70 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.89 billion, representing a surprise of -0.41%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +83.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.12.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Foot Locker performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Comparable store sales - YoY change : -1.8% compared to the -1.6% average estimate based on six analysts.

: -1.8% compared to the -1.6% average estimate based on six analysts. Number of stores - Total owned stores (EOP) : 2,490 versus 2,470 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 2,490 versus 2,470 estimated by four analysts on average. Number of stores - Foot Locker Canada : 84 compared to the 84 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 84 compared to the 84 average estimate based on three analysts. Number of stores - Foot Locker Europe : 631 compared to the 632 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 631 compared to the 632 average estimate based on three analysts. Number of stores - Foot Locker U.S. 711 versus 715 estimated by three analysts on average.

711 versus 715 estimated by three analysts on average. Number of stores - Champs Sports : 395 versus 376 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 395 versus 376 estimated by three analysts on average. Number of stores - Kids Foot Locker : 385 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 395.

: 385 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 395. Number of stores - Footaction : 1 compared to the 1 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 1 compared to the 1 average estimate based on three analysts. Gross square footage - Footaction : 6 Ksq ft versus the two-analyst average estimate of 5.89 Ksq ft.

: 6 Ksq ft versus the two-analyst average estimate of 5.89 Ksq ft. Gross square footage - Kids Foot Locker : 1,295 Ksq ft versus 1,304 Ksq ft estimated by two analysts on average.

: 1,295 Ksq ft versus 1,304 Ksq ft estimated by two analysts on average. Gross square footage - Champs Sports : 2,373 Ksq ft compared to the 2,169.32 Ksq ft average estimate based on two analysts.

: 2,373 Ksq ft compared to the 2,169.32 Ksq ft average estimate based on two analysts. Total sales- Stores: $1.87 billion versus $1.55 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.2% change.

Shares of Foot Locker have returned +9.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

