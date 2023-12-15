Foot Locker (FL) Price Target Increased by 34.94% to 25.26

The average one-year price target for Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) has been revised to 25.26 / share. This is an increase of 34.94% from the prior estimate of 18.72 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.12 to a high of 36.75 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 19.50% from the latest reported closing price of 31.38 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 686 funds or institutions reporting positions in Foot Locker. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 2.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FL is 0.12%, a decrease of 22.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.88% to 121,038K shares. The put/call ratio of FL is 1.23, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vesa Equity Investment S.a r.l. holds 11,469K shares representing 12.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,518K shares representing 5.86% ownership of the company.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 4,418K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,575K shares, representing an increase of 19.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FL by 22.12% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 4,179K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,207K shares, representing a decrease of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FL by 32.93% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 3,836K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,005K shares, representing an increase of 73.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FL by 142.95% over the last quarter.

Foot Locker Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Foot Locker, Inc. leads the celebration of sneaker and youth culture around the globe through a portfolio of brands including Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, and Sidestep. With approximately 3,000 retail stores in 27 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as websites and mobile apps, the Company's purpose is to inspire and empower youth culture around the world, by fueling a shared passion for self-expression and creating unrivaled experiences at the heart of the global sneaker community. Foot Locker, Inc. has its corporate headquarters in New York.

