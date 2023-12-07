Foot Locker (FL) Gains From Digital Business Strength Amid Risks

Foot Locker, Inc. FL has been effectively managing inventory, improving supply chain efficiencies and reorganizing its corporate structure. The company remains focused on boosting customer experience, investing in long-term growth and driving productivity. In this regard, management is accelerating efforts, including greater diversification of merchandise and vendor mix, the rollout of the important growth banners and the advancement of omni-channel endeavors.



The company’s digital business has been performing well. It has been investing significantly to reinforce its digital presence and augment its direct-to-consumer operations. During the third quarter of fiscal 2023, the company’s digital sales penetration rate was 17%, up 150 basis points (bps) year over year, excluding East Bay, which closed last year.



FL has been enhancing its buy online and pickup in-store capabilities, as well as elevating its mobile app experience. It has been expanding its footprint at WSS, the company’s off-mall banner. For WSS, the company targets opening around 26 new stores in fiscal 2023.



The company is progressing well with the FLX membership program, which helps it serve customers efficiently. Its cost management actions are likely to have aided its margins amid the inflationary pressure. FL’s cost optimization program generated total savings of about $30 million in the third quarter.



In the past three months, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have increased 55.8% compared with the industry’s 11.1% growth.



However, Foot Locker continues to operate in a highly dynamic retail landscape. It witnessed softer-than-expected sales in the first nine months of the current fiscal year. Amid the uncertain demand environment and ongoing sales dynamics, the company expects sales to decline 8-8.5% in fiscal 2023 on a year-over-year basis. For fourth-quarter fiscal 2023, it anticipates sales to decline 2-4% and comparable sales to fall 7-9% year over year.



The company has been struggling with soft margins for a while now. In the third-quarter fiscal 2023, Foot Locker's gross margin rate dropped 470 bps from the prior-year quarter’s figure. Higher markdowns, occupancy deleverage and increased shrinkage caused a margin decline. For fiscal 2023, Foot Locker expects the gross margin to be in the range of 27.8-27.9%.

