Foot Locker (FL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Foot Locker (FL) closed the most recent trading day at $52.16, moving +0.37% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.42% gain on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the shoe store had gained 12.88% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 6.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.03% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from FL as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect FL to post earnings of $1.31 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 8.26%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.12 billion, up 0.67% from the prior-year quarter.

FL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.92 per share and revenue of $8.86 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +146.26% and +17.35%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for FL. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.71% lower within the past month. FL currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note FL's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.51. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.99, so we one might conclude that FL is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that FL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.26. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. FL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.91 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

