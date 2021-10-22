Foot Locker (FL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Foot Locker (FL) closed the most recent trading day at $48.51, moving -0.76% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.11%.

Heading into today, shares of the shoe store had lost 5.91% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.61% in that time.

FL will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, FL is projected to report earnings of $1.31 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 8.26%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.12 billion, up 0.67% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.92 per share and revenue of $8.86 billion, which would represent changes of +146.26% and +17.35%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for FL should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.81% lower. FL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that FL has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.06 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.61.

Investors should also note that FL has a PEG ratio of 0.24 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. FL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.81 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 30, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.



