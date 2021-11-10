Foot Locker (FL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Foot Locker (FL) closed at $54, marking a -1.3% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.82%.

Heading into today, shares of the shoe store had gained 16.45% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 6.59% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.74% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from FL as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 19, 2021. On that day, FL is projected to report earnings of $1.31 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 8.26%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.12 billion, up 0.67% from the year-ago period.

FL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.92 per share and revenue of $8.86 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +146.26% and +17.35%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for FL. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.19% higher. FL is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that FL has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.9 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.98.

Also, we should mention that FL has a PEG ratio of 0.27. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.79 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 145, putting it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.