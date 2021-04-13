Foot Locker (FL) Adopts FreedomPay's In-Store Payment Solutions

Rising digital dependency has amplified contactless shopping and the use of online payment solutions, prompting retailers to strengthen such capabilities across store outlets. Foot Locker, Inc. FL is also striving to boost digital payment solutions and thereby enhance consumers’ shopping experience. This well-known athletic shoes as well as apparel products company is implementing FreedomPay's advanced payment solutions across more than 2,000 stores in the United States. The facility will boost the company’s in-store payment solutions. Let’s delve into this latest development and also the company’s different strides to boost omni-channel offerings.

Strengthening Digital Capabilities Bodes Well

FreedomPay’s leading commerce solutions is preferred by thousands of merchants internationally. It will now work with Foot Locker for providing advanced, safe and secure in-store payment experience for millions of customers in the United States. The new contactless payment system enables customers to have complete control over checkout. The system allows customers to avail contactless payment methods and digital wallets, including PayPal/Venmo, through their own devices.



Consumers’ are inclining toward enhanced digital payment system that not only facilitate online cash transfers, but is also simple to use and provides high-level security. FreedomPay’s suite of technology offerings helps achieving these goals. Clearly, the implementation of such solutions will help Foot Locker provide a seamless in-store shopping experience for its customers.



In addition to boosting digital capabilities across stores, Foot Locker has been on track with adding new functionalities online. In this context, it has activated a Shop My Store feature on its website. Moreover, the company added Apple Pay and Google Pay to its digital payment options for providing greater flexibility as well as convenience to customers.



The company’s investments toward strengthening the digital business have been yielding favorably. During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, its digital business registered double-digit growth. In fact, it saw digital sales rise triple digits across the regions that were heavily affected by store closures.

Other Prudent Growth Endevours

Foot Locker focuses on effectively managing inventories and improving supply chain operations to attain greater productivity and efficiency. Apart from these, the company is focusing on strengthening assortments. Its fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 performance was supported by a solid product pipeline, exciting holiday campaigns and healthy demand from customers. These aspects aided full price sell-through and higher inventory productivity. Also the company is focusing on bolstering business internationally. In this context, it is expanding footing in the Asia Pacific. Moreover, its direct-to-consumer channel has continued to remain robust.



Such well-chalked efforts along with technological upgrades online and across stores, keep this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company well positioned for growth in the forthcoming periods. Shares of the company have gained 29.1% in the past three months compared with the industry’s rise of 15.4%.

Check These Key Picks

L Brands, Inc. LB, flaunting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has a long-term earnings growth rate of 13%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Abercrombie & Fitch Company ANF, also with a Zacks Rank #1, has a long-term earnings growth rate of 18%.



Deckers Outdoor Corporation DECK, a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, has a long-term earnings growth rate of 21.5%.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.



Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.



Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK): Free Stock Analysis Report



Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF): Free Stock Analysis Report



Foot Locker, Inc. (FL): Free Stock Analysis Report



L Brands, Inc. (LB): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.