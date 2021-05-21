Markets
FL

Foot Locker Earnings Beat On Significant Revenue Growth

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) Friday reported net income of $202 million, or $1.93 per share, for the first quarter compared with net loss of $110 million, or $1.06 per share, for the corresponding period a year ago. The company cited good demand in its assortment, driving gross margin expansion.

Excluding items, earnings were $1.96 per share compared with loss of $0.67 per share last year. On average, seventeen analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected company to report earnings of $1.09 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total sales increased 83.1 percent to $2.153 billion in the quarter from $1.176 billion in the same period last year. The consensus estimate was for $1.88 billion.

During the first quarter comparable-store sales increased 80.3 percent.

Foot Locker said it has decided to convert about one third of its Footaction stores into other existing banner concepts this year, and will close most of the remaining footaction stores as leases expire over the next two years.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular