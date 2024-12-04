Foot Locker cuts FY24 adjusted EPS view to $1.20-$1.30 from $1.50-$1.70

Consensus $1.53. Cuts FY24 revenue view to down 1%-1.5% from down 1% to up 1%. Narrows FY24 comparable sales view to up 1%-1.5% from up 1%-3%. Cuts FY24 adjusted capital expenditures view to $320M from $330M.
- Foot Locker reports Q3 adjusted EPS 33c, consensus 40c
- Foot Locker sees Q4 adjusted EPS 70c-80c, consensus 95c
- Notable companies reporting before tomorrow’s open
- Foot Locker price target lowered to $28 from $30 at Piper Sandler
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves This Week, December 02 – December 05, 2024
