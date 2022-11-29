Markets
Foot Locker CFO Andrew Page To Step Down; Appoints New CCO, COO

November 29, 2022 — 04:59 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) Tuesday announced the appointment of Frank Bracken as Chief Commercial Officer and Elliott Rodgers as Chief Operations Officer. Meanwhile, Andrew Page is set to step down as Chief Financial Officer following fourth-quarter earnings report.

Bracken has been named Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, effective December 1, 2022, and will continue leading Foot Locker's global retail banners, merchandising, and marketing, as well as digital, loyalty, and e-commerce.

Rodgers joins the company as Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer, effective December 1, 2022, and will oversee supply chain, information technology, and procurement.

Page will transition out of his role of Chief Financial Officer following the company's fourth quarter 2022 earnings report to pursue other opportunities. Foot Locker is initiating a comprehensive search, with the assistance of a leading executive recruiting firm, to identify his successor.

