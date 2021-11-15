Foot Locker Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for FL

In trading on Monday, shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (Symbol: FL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $55.61, changing hands as high as $56.30 per share. Foot Locker, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FL's low point in its 52 week range is $36.94 per share, with $66.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $55.63.

