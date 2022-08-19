US Markets
FL

Foot Locker appoints Mary Dillon as CEO

Contributor
Mehr Bedi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Foot Locker Inc said on Friday it had appointed former Ulta Beauty head Mary Dillon as its chief executive officer, effective Sept. 1.

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Foot Locker Inc FL.N said on Friday it had appointed former Ulta Beauty head Mary Dillon as its chief executive officer, effective Sept. 1.

Dillon, who replace Richard Johnson, will also serve as a member of the Foot Locker board.

(Reporting by Mehr Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Mehr.Bedi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FL

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular