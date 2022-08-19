Foot Locker appoints Mary Dillon as CEO

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Foot Locker Inc FL.N said on Friday it had appointed former Ulta Beauty head Mary Dillon as its chief executive officer, effective Sept. 1.

Dillon, who replace Richard Johnson, will also serve as a member of the Foot Locker board.

(Reporting by Mehr Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

