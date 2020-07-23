Foot Locker Announces Senior Management Promotions - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) announced a new organizational structure that will streamline the company's operational and expense structure to drive further productivity and flexibility. Also, as part of the new organizational structure, the company announced senior management promotions.

Foot Locker has appointed Andy Gray as Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. Gray previously served as the Chief Merchandising Officer for North America, as well as the General Manager of Foot Locker U.S.

Foot Locker has appointed Frank Bracken as the new Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer of North America. Bracken previously served as the Senior Vice President, General Manager, Foot Locker and Kids Foot Locker U.S., as well as the Vice President, General Manager, Foot Locker Canada.

Foot Locker has named Scott Martin as the new Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer of Asia Pacific, in addition to his responsibilities as the Chief Strategy & Development Officer.

Lew Kimble, Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer, Asia Pacific will retire at the end of August. Jake Jacobs, Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer, North America, will retire effective at the end of August.

