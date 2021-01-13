World Markets
FL

Foot and mouth disease outbreak spreads further in Namibia

Contributor
Nyasha Nyaungwa Reuters
Published

Namibia has been hit by another outbreak of highly contagious foot and mouth disease after the detection of infected cattle in the northern regions of Oshana and Ohangwena, the ministry of agriculture said on Wednesday.

WINDHOEK, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Namibia has been hit by another outbreak of highly contagious foot and mouth disease after the detection of infected cattle in the northern regions of Oshana and Ohangwena, the ministry of agriculture said on Wednesday.

The country's chief veterinary officer Albertina Musilika-Shilongo said the neighbouring regions of Oshikoto, Omusati and Kunene north have been declared disease management areas in attempts to stop the further spread of the outbreak.

Movement of all live cloven-hoofed animals within and out of the areas has been banned with immediate effect.

The government has also banned the transportation of other potentially infectious commodities out of the affected areas such as hides, skins, game trophies and plant materials.

Eight of the country's 14 regions have now been affected by the restrictions on movement.

The disease, which does not affect humans but causes lesions and lameness in cattle and sheep, was first detected in the Ndiyona constituency in the northern region of Kavango East at the end of September.

A month later, it spread to the neighbouring Kavango West region and Shighuru village which is also in the Kavango East region.

Namibia's prized free-range, hormone-free beef has seen it penetrate the lucrative Chinese, European Union and American markets. But there are strong fears that any further spread will result in a cattle export ban which could be devastating for the country's economy, which was expected to contract by a record 7.3% in 2020, according to Bank of Namibia estimates.

(Reporting by Nyasha Nyaungwa; editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo, William Maclean)

((Olivia.Kumwenda@thomsonreuters.com; +27 10 346 1084;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FL

Other Topics

US Markets Commodities

Latest World Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: The Impact of China and Brexit on the Fashion Industry

    WWD Executive Editor Arthur Zaczkiewicz joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss deal making in fashion for 2021, privacy, sustainability and the impact of China and Brexit on the industry.

    Jan 5, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular