Foodservice Trends are Shifting with Younger Generations: Why You Should Invest in Sustainable Solutions

By Jamil Bouchareb, CEO and Founder of Restaurantware

In 2024, the U.S. foodservice industry is more than recovering; it's surging forward with an anticipated leap to $889.7 billion in consumer spending. This represents not merely a rebound but a strategic inflection point for savvy investors. The evolving landscape of this sector, driven by current and emerging trends, presents unparalleled opportunities for those ready to seize the moment and capitalize effectively.

We’re standing at the dawn of a transformation in the foodservice industry, characterized by sweeping changes across the spectrum—from the infusion of diverse cultural cuisines to the rise of impactful sustainability efforts and cutting-edge food packaging innovations. The purchasing power of Millennials and Gen Z is expected to surpass that of Baby Boomers by 2030, necessitating a deep understanding of their values to anticipate and see a return on these forthcoming industry developments. Moreover, this knowledge will be crucial in building consumer trust, which translates to substantial market value gains, with top-trusted companies significantly outperforming peers up to 400%.

In the contemporary marketplace, responsible practice isn't just beneficial—it's imperative for securing consumer trust. The discerning preferences of Gen Z and Millennials for brands with a robust commitment to social and environmental integrity do more than just resonate; they directly influence purchasing decisions, boosting the likelihood of patronage by a significant 27%. Beyond sustainability, an authentic embrace of international culinary traditions and a keen focus on consumer convenience are the keystones in cultivating and sustaining brand loyalty among younger consumers in the coming year.

Sustainability

Sustainability is a critical purchasing factor for (33%) of Gen Z, indicating a significant inclination towards environmentally friendly products. Spearheading this trend is sustainable packaging, now a rapidly growing sector with a $12.5 billion global market potential in plastic alternatives. Leaders in this space are not merely interchanging between reusables and disposables; they are pioneering with recycled and sustainably-sourced materials. Contrary to conventional wisdom, recent studies reveal that reusables may not always outperform single-use plastics in sustainability across their life cycle, as they present complex environmental challenges. In this evolving landscape, the focus shifts to companies that are not just responding, but are innovatively crafting sustainable solutions to meet the demands of an increasingly eco-conscious consumer base.

International Cuisine

As Gen Z's appetite for authentic global dining experiences grows, the scope of international cuisine available is broadening significantly. In this context, investors ought to focus on brands that are diversifying their menus with culturally-inspired offerings while also integrating these global influences into their product lines and packaging. This approach is particularly resonant as 39% of Gen Z shows a marked preference for brands that embody diversity, especially in ownership. It is critical for investors to ensure that companies venturing into these globally-inspired cuisines do so with a deep respect for the cultural origins of their offerings and with a thorough understanding of their historical and cultural contexts.

Convenience

Convenience is paramount in today’s foodservice landscape, with Gen Z leading a pronounced shift towards easy-to-prepare meals and a clear preference for snacking. This trend reflects a deeper movement: a generation prioritizing self-care and seeking to minimize stress and daily hassles, mealtimes included. In response, the foodservice industry must evolve, embracing these changes to cater to the rapidly evolving needs and preferences of these consumers.

From adopting more stylish, spill-resistant food containers to offering enhanced digital ordering, elevating the consumer experience has become directly tied with the level of convenience. Furthermore, there is added value to be explored through convenient and visually appealing design, given the parallel importance of aesthetics among these same age groups.

The escalating interest of younger generations in eco-friendly, convenient, and culturally diverse offerings marks a significant opportunity to capitalize on the fast-adapting foodservice industry. The tangible impact of these generational consumer trends is evidenced in Restaurantware’s robust 22% 5-year CAGR. Our ongoing expansion and diversification of product lines not only reflect this dynamic market shift, but also signal strong opportunity for potential investors in the foodservice industry.

