Food Stamps: Instacart Now Accepts SNAP in all 50 States — Here’s How It Saves You Money on Your Groceries

Food stamp recipients across the United States now have access to convenient online ordering through Instacart, following the online shopping platform’s announcement that it has extended the service to Alaska. The announcement, made in a press release dated Aug. 10, means Instacart is the only online grocery marketplace to accept food stamps in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

The San Francisco-based company recently launched online food stamp acceptance in Alaska through the Safeway grocery chain, which is owned by Albertsons Companies. The addition of Alaska completed the commitment Instacart made last year to bring food-stamp purchases online in every state by the end of 2023.

Food stamps, formally known as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, are available to low-income households to help them buy food. The program is overseen by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered at the state level. Benefits are loaded directly onto electronic benefit (EBT) or similar cards, which can then be used to purchase qualifying food items.

Instacart began accepting SNAP/EBT in November 2020. As previously reported by GOBankingRates, the platform has gained popularity as a grocery delivery app that partners with supermarkets and other retailers to deliver food right to your doorstep.

Instacart offers online SNAP acceptance from more than 120 retail banners across 10,000-plus stores. Earlier this year the company announced that delivery and pickup fees on all eligible SNAP EBT orders of $35 or more have been waived through Dec. 31, 2023.

“By expanding online SNAP acceptance to all 50 states, we’re delivering on our mission by modernizing access and connecting more communities to affordable and nutritious foods,” Dani Dudeck, Instacart’s chief corporate affairs officer, said in a statement. “Now SNAP families in every state can enjoy the benefits of online grocery from a variety of local retailers that meet their unique tastes, needs and personal budgets.”

Research published last year by Instacart, the University of Kentucky and No Kid Hungry found that online grocery shopping helps SNAP households and other low-income families “overcome mobility barriers, stretch food budgets, assist with meal planning, save time and money and decrease potential stigma associated with using benefits in-store,” according to the press release.

The study also found that families in lower income households who shop online for groceries buy more fruits and vegetables than in-store shoppers — without increasing their total grocery bills.

“We’ve seen firsthand that grocery delivery can play a powerful role in expanding access to nutrition,” said Sarah Mastrorocco, vice president and general manager of Instacart Health. “Online SNAP acceptance on our marketplace offers families flexibility, convenience and dignity of choice, and we’re proud to partner with Albertsons Companies to bring these benefits to Alaskans.”

