Food Stamps Schedule: May 2023 — When SNAP Payments Distribute

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), previously known as food stamps, supplements the food budget of low-income households to help them purchase healthy foods. Most states send out SNAP benefits according to the same monthly schedule. Households in these states can expect their payments on their usual dates for May 2023.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) pays for SNAP and splits the cost of administering the program with states and territories. Each state operates the program, determines who is eligible and sets the schedule.

The application process also depends on the state where you apply. Under federal rules, to be eligible for SNAP, your household must meet certain income and asset requirements. Many adults without dependents must also meet work requirements to remain eligible. Once approved for benefits, you will receive an EBT card by mail, but your state may call it something different.

SNAP benefits are loaded onto the card each month and how much you get depends on household income and size. EBT cards work just like debit cards and can be used at most grocery stores, retailers and farmers’ markets. SNAP is also accepted online. Visit the USDA page to see which retailers accept online EBT payments.

To find out when you’ll receive your May 2023 SNAP payment, the USDA provides information on monthly payment schedules for all states and territories. Most payments follow a staggered schedule based on your SNAP case number, last name or Social Security number. The payment schedule is usually the same every month, except in some cases like New York City.

Here’s the May 2023 SNAP schedule for all 50 states, including the District of Columbia:

Alabama (May 4th-23rd)

(May 4th-23rd) Alaska (May 1st)

(May 1st) Arizona (May 1st-13th)

(May 1st-13th) Arkansas (May 4th-13th)

(May 4th-13th) California (May 1st-10th)

(May 1st-10th) Colorado (May 1st-10th)

(May 1st-10th) Connecticut (May 1st-3rd)

(May 1st-3rd) Delaware (May 2nd-23rd)

(May 2nd-23rd) The District of Columbia (May 1st-10th)

(May 1st-10th) Florida (May 1st-28th)

(May 1st-28th) Georgia (May 5th-23rd)

(May 5th-23rd) Hawaii (May 3rd-5th)

(May 3rd-5th) Idaho (May 1st-10th)

(May 1st-10th) Illinois (May 1st-10th and older cases May 1st-20th)

(May 1st-10th and older cases May 1st-20th) Indiana (May 5th-23rd)

(May 5th-23rd) Iowa (May 1st-10th)

(May 1st-10th) Kansas (May 1st-10th)

(May 1st-10th) Kentucky (May 1st-19th)

(May 1st-19th) Louisiana (May st-23rd)

(May st-23rd) Maine (May 10th-14th)

(May 10th-14th) Maryland (May 4th-23rd)

(May 4th-23rd) Massachusetts (May 1st-14th)

(May 1st-14th) Michigan (May 3rd-21st)

(May 3rd-21st) Minnesota (May 4th-13th)

(May 4th-13th) Mississippi (May 4th-21st)

(May 4th-21st) Missouri (May 1st-22nd)

(May 1st-22nd) Montana (May 2nd-6th)

(May 2nd-6th) Nebraska (May 1st-5th)

(May 1st-5th) Nevada (May 1st-10th)

(May 1st-10th) New Hampshire (May 5th)

(May 5th) New Jersey (May 1st-5th)

(May 1st-5th) New Mexico (May 1st-20th)

(May 1st-20th) New York (May 1st-9th)

(May 1st-9th) North Carolina (May 3rd-21st)

(May 3rd-21st) North Dakota (May 1st)

(May 1st) Ohio (May 2nd-20th)

(May 2nd-20th) Oklahoma (May 1st-10th)

(May 1st-10th) Oregon (May 1st-9th)

(May 1st-9th) Pennsylvania (May 3rd-14th)

(May 3rd-14th) Rhode Island (May 1st)

(May 1st) South Carolina (May 1st-10th)

(May 1st-10th) South Dakota (May 10th)

(May 10th) Tennessee (May 1st-20th)

(May 1st-20th) Texas ( May 1st-28th)

May 1st-28th) Utah (May 5th, 11th and 15th)

(May 5th, 11th and 15th) Vermont (May 1st)

(May 1st) Virginia (May 1st-7th)

(May 1st-7th) Washington (May 1st-20th)

(May 1st-20th) West Virginia (May 1st-9th)

(May 1st-9th) Wisconsin (May 1st-15th)

(May 1st-15th) Wyoming (May 1st-4th)

