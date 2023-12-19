Food Stamps 2023: Items You Can Buy for Christmas This Year

There’s a reason why many people set money aside all year for Christmas. According to the National Retail Federation, Americans expect to spend $875 on average on gifts, decorations, food and other seasonal items. But SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, can help expand the food budget of many low-income Americans this holiday season.

Food stamps may not be able to get you everything on your Christmas dinner list, but they can certainly help. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, food stamps can be used to purchase:

Fruits and vegetables

Meat, poultry and fish

Dairy products

Breads and cereals

Snacks and non-alcoholic beverages

Seeds and plants, which produce food for the household to eat

Non-eligible items include non-food items, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, vitamins and supplements and foods that are hot at the point of sale (unless your state participates in the Restaurant Meals Program).

A 2022 survey of over 2,100 Americans by Crestline found that the most popular Christmas foods were roasted potatoes (91%), scalloped potatoes (83%) and roast beef (77%), followed by red velvet cake (76%), ham (76%) and Christmas nuts (76%).

However, Christmas dinner looks different for everyone. The traditional Christmas meal typically includes a roasted root vegetable, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, rolls and the turkey or ham centerpiece.

If you’re wondering what Christmas dinner items your food stamps will cover, here’s an overview:

Christmas Dinner Food

Turkey

Ham

Package or box of stuffing mix

Canned cranberry sauce or fresh cranberries

Any variety of canned, instant or fresh potatoes

Box of scalloped potatoes

Canned, frozen or fresh fruits and vegetables

Box of macaroni and cheese or pasta and cheese

Rolls

Butter

Eggs

Christmas Dessert Food

Baked goods, such as muffins, cakes and cookies

Fruitcake

Pies

Gingerbread house kit

Christmas Drinks

Eggnog

Soda pop, iced tea, sports drinks, energy drinks (with “Nutrition Facts” label), water

Fruit punch

Mixers for alcoholic beverages

Snacks

Chips, crisps, sticks or straws

Cheese

Snack mixes

Crackers

Pretzels

Popcorn

Additional Items

Spices and seasonings

Baking soda and baking powder

Sugar, honey, molasses, maple syrup, corn syrup



How far your food stamps can go depends on your monthly benefit amount and where you’re shopping — and you can always opt for cheaper alternatives or fill any gaps by visiting a local food bank.

