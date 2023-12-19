Food Stamps 2023: Items You Can Buy for Christmas This Year

There’s a reason why many people set money aside all year for Christmas. According to the National Retail Federation, Americans expect to spend $875 on average on gifts, decorations, food and other seasonal items. But SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, can help expand the food budget of many low-income Americans this holiday season.
Food Stamps: 4 Major Changes to SNAP Coming in 2024
Learn: Pocket an Extra $400 a Month With This Simple Hack
Food stamps may not be able to get you everything on your Christmas dinner list, but they can certainly help. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, food stamps can be used to purchase:
- Fruits and vegetables
- Meat, poultry and fish
- Dairy products
- Breads and cereals
- Snacks and non-alcoholic beverages
- Seeds and plants, which produce food for the household to eat
Non-eligible items include non-food items, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, vitamins and supplements and foods that are hot at the point of sale (unless your state participates in the Restaurant Meals Program).
A 2022 survey of over 2,100 Americans by Crestline found that the most popular Christmas foods were roasted potatoes (91%), scalloped potatoes (83%) and roast beef (77%), followed by red velvet cake (76%), ham (76%) and Christmas nuts (76%).
However, Christmas dinner looks different for everyone. The traditional Christmas meal typically includes a roasted root vegetable, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, rolls and the turkey or ham centerpiece.
I’m a Shopping Expert: 9 Items I’d Never Put in My Grocery Cart
If you’re wondering what Christmas dinner items your food stamps will cover, here’s an overview:
Christmas Dinner Food
- Turkey
- Ham
- Package or box of stuffing mix
- Canned cranberry sauce or fresh cranberries
- Any variety of canned, instant or fresh potatoes
- Box of scalloped potatoes
- Canned, frozen or fresh fruits and vegetables
- Box of macaroni and cheese or pasta and cheese
- Rolls
- Butter
- Eggs
Christmas Dessert Food
- Baked goods, such as muffins, cakes and cookies
- Fruitcake
- Pies
- Gingerbread house kit
Christmas Drinks
- Eggnog
- Soda pop, iced tea, sports drinks, energy drinks (with “Nutrition Facts” label), water
- Fruit punch
- Mixers for alcoholic beverages
Snacks
- Chips, crisps, sticks or straws
- Cheese
- Snack mixes
- Crackers
- Pretzels
- Popcorn
Additional Items
- Spices and seasonings
- Baking soda and baking powder
- Sugar, honey, molasses, maple syrup, corn syrup
How far your food stamps can go depends on your monthly benefit amount and where you’re shopping — and you can always opt for cheaper alternatives or fill any gaps by visiting a local food bank.
More From GOBankingRates
- Maximize Your Paycheck: Best Banks for Early Direct Deposit
- Daily Profits With ChatGPT: Strategies To Make Up To $1,000 a Day
- 3 Ways to Recession Proof Your Retirement
- 7 Money Secrets All Wealthy People Know -- And How You Can Use Them, Too
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Food Stamps 2023: Items You Can Buy for Christmas This Year
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.