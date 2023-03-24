The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) reached 38 million people nationwide in 2019, and reportedly grew to more than 41 million participants in 2022.
Find Out: 11 Grocery Items To Buy at Dollar Tree
See: 3 Signs You’re Serious About Raising Your Credit Score
SNAP (which used to be known as food stamps) is often referred to as SNAP EBT, which stands for Electronic Benefits Transfer. This is the system that allows SNAP participants to use their benefits in stores. However, not all stores accept SNAP EBT — but most of the major ones do.
Here’s a list of stores in the U.S. that accept SNAP EBT payments, in alphabetical order.
- 99 Ranch
- Acme Markets
- AJ’s Fine Foods
- Albertsons
- Aldi
- Associated Food Stores
- Bashas
- Big Y Foods
- BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Bravo Supermarkets
- Brookshire’s
- City Market
- Costco
- Dillons Stores
- Fareway Meat & Grocery
- Fine Fare Supermarkets
- Food 4 Less
- Food City
- Food Lion
- Foodtown
- Fred Meyer
- Fry’s Food Stores
- Giant Eagle
- Giant Food
- Hannaford Supermarkets
- Harris Teeter
- HEB
- Jewel-Osco
- Jubilee Foods
- King Soopers
- Kings Food Markets
- Kroger
- Lowe’s Grocery
- Meijer
- Piggly Wiggly
- Pick’n Save
- Price Chopper
- Publix
- QFC Supermarkets
- Raley’s
- Ralphs
- Safeway
- Sam’s Club
- Save Mart
- Schnucks Market
- Shaw’s
- ShopRite
- Smith’s Food and Drug
- Sprouts
- Stater Bros
- Stop & Shop
- Super 1 Foods
- Superior Grocers
- Target
- Tops Markets
- Trader Joe’s
- Vons
- Walmart
- Wegmans
- Weis Markets
- Whole Foods
- WinCo
More From GOBankingRates
- Keep an Eye Out for Rare Dime Worth as Much as $2,000 -- How To Spot It
- What Is the State of Women & Money in 2023?
- Build Your Credit Score with These Simple Strategies
- Experts: 4 Safest Places To Keep Your Savings
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Food Stamps 2023: 62 Grocery Stores Accepting SNAP EBT Payments
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.