The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) reached 38 million people nationwide in 2019, and reportedly grew to more than 41 million participants in 2022.

SNAP (which used to be known as food stamps) is often referred to as SNAP EBT, which stands for Electronic Benefits Transfer. This is the system that allows SNAP participants to use their benefits in stores. However, not all stores accept SNAP EBT — but most of the major ones do.

Here’s a list of stores in the U.S. that accept SNAP EBT payments, in alphabetical order.

99 Ranch

Acme Markets

AJ’s Fine Foods

Albertsons

Aldi

Associated Food Stores

Bashas

Big Y Foods

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Bravo Supermarkets

Brookshire’s

City Market

Costco

Dillons Stores

Fareway Meat & Grocery

Fine Fare Supermarkets

Food 4 Less

Food City

Food Lion

Foodtown

Fred Meyer

Fry’s Food Stores

Giant Eagle

Giant Food

Hannaford Supermarkets

Harris Teeter

HEB

Jewel-Osco

Jubilee Foods

King Soopers

Kings Food Markets

Kroger

Lowe’s Grocery

Meijer

Piggly Wiggly

Pick’n Save

Price Chopper

Publix

QFC Supermarkets

Raley’s

Ralphs

Safeway

Sam’s Club

Save Mart

Schnucks Market

Shaw’s

ShopRite

Smith’s Food and Drug

Sprouts

Stater Bros

Stop & Shop

Super 1 Foods

Superior Grocers

Target

Tops Markets

Trader Joe’s

Vons

Walmart

Wegmans

Weis Markets

Whole Foods

WinCo

GOBankingRates.com: Food Stamps 2023: 62 Grocery Stores Accepting SNAP EBT Payments

