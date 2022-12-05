With inflation surging throughout the year — reaching a 40-year high of 9.1% in June — many Americans found themselves more strapped for cash than ever. The ways they dealt with these hard economic times ranged from utilizing food stamps to purchase necessities, taking on side gigs to bring in extra money and looking for ways to reduce household bills.

Holiday Spending: Get Top Holiday Shopping and Savings Tips

Take a Look Back: 2022 Year in Review

Inflation hit retirees particularly hard, as many have a fixed income and finite savings, so they may have needed to spend more than they had originally budgeted for to cover basic expenses. To reduce expenses, some retirees considered relocating to places with lower costs of living.

Looking back at GOBankingRates’ most-read money stories of the year, it’s clear that Americans in all phases of life were looking for ways to get by in an increasingly expensive world. Here’s a look at our top 10 money stories of 2022:

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Food Stamp Strategies, High-Paying Side Gigs and More of Our Most-Read Money Stories of the Year

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.