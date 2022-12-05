Personal Finance

Food Stamp Strategies, High-Paying Side Gigs and More of Our Most-Read Money Stories of the Year

December 05, 2022 — 05:00 pm EST

Written by Gabrielle Olya for GOBankingRates ->

With inflation surging throughout the year — reaching a 40-year high of 9.1% in June — many Americans found themselves more strapped for cash than ever. The ways they dealt with these hard economic times ranged from utilizing food stamps to purchase necessities, taking on side gigs to bring in extra money and looking for ways to reduce household bills.

Inflation hit retirees particularly hard, as many have a fixed income and finite savings, so they may have needed to spend more than they had originally budgeted for to cover basic expenses. To reduce expenses, some retirees considered relocating to places with lower costs of living.

Looking back at GOBankingRates’ most-read money stories of the year, it’s clear that Americans in all phases of life were looking for ways to get by in an increasingly expensive world. Here’s a look at our top 10 money stories of 2022:

  1. Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food Stamps
  2. 5 Best Southern Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month
  3. 8 Purchases Retirees Almost Always Regret
  4. 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job
  5. The Best Cities With Great Weather To Retire on $2,000 a Month
  6. 9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay
  7. 10 Best Countries To Live on Just a Social Security Check
  8. The Best Cities To Retire on $2,000 a Month
  9. Best Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month
  10. Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill

