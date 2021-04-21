US Markets
Food service equipment maker Middleby to buy rival Welbilt for $2.9 bln

Contributor
Sanjana Shivdas Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Food service equipment manufacturer Middleby Corp said on Wednesday it would buy smaller rival Welbilt Inc for about $2.9 billion.

Under the deal, Welbilt shareholders will receive 0.1240 shares of Middleby common stock for each share they own in the company.

