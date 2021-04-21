Food service equipment maker Middleby to buy rival Welbilt for $2.9 bln

April 21 (Reuters) - Food service equipment manufacturer Middleby Corp MIDD.O said on Wednesday it would buy smaller rival Welbilt Inc WBT.N for about $2.9 billion.

Under the deal, Welbilt shareholders will receive 0.1240 shares of Middleby common stock for each share they own in the company.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

