Food Revolution Group Announces Virtual AGM Plans

October 31, 2024 — 08:48 am EDT

Food Revolution Group Ltd. (AU:OJC) has released an update.

Food Revolution Group Ltd. is set to conduct its Annual General Meeting on November 29, 2024, using a virtual platform, encouraging shareholders to vote via proxy or online. The company has implemented electronic voting, allowing shareholders to participate in decision-making from anywhere. With the new changes to the Corporations Act, shareholders will receive meeting documents electronically, streamlining the communication process.

