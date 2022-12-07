Food retailer Sligro acquires Metro activities in Belgium

December 07, 2022 — 07:15 am EST

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Dutch food retailer Sligro Food Group SLIGR.AS said on Wednesday it would acquire German distribution company Metro's B4B.DE activities in Belgium.

Sligro, which said it was taking over nine Metro wholesalers and about a hundred employees from the regional network and head office, will pay 47 million euros ($49.31 million) for the outlets.

($1 = 0.9532 euros)

