Food Prices Fell in March But Are Still Way Up Year-on-Year: Kiplinger Economic Forecast

Food prices are fundamental to our personal wealth and the wider economy. As we all need to buy food, the impact of price changes has a material impact on our personal finances.

Food prices fell in March for the first time since 2020, a 0.3% decline, compared with a 0.3% increase in Feb.

Major categories where prices fell include meat, poultry, fish and eggs (-1.4%), fruits and vegetables (-1.3%), fats and oils (-0.6%), and dairy and related products (-0.1%).

Individual categories that saw the biggest declines include eggs (-10.9%), lettuce (-5.7%) and ham (-5.1%).

But note that food prices are still up 8.5% over the previous year. Prices of eggs, the biggest decliner for the month, are up a whopping 36% year-over-year.

In other words, even if the slowdown in inflation continues through year-end, prices of many supermarket staples could remain elevated. Note that pressures persist throughout the agricultural supply chain, including high labor and feed costs.

