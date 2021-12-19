US Markets
Food poisoning at Foxconn's India unit triggers protest, police detain dozens

Sudarshan Varadhan Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Siu Chiu

CHENNAI, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Indian police detained scores of people for blocking highways in a protest against food poisoning incident at a Foxconn India unit, which makes iPhones for Apple Inc APPL.O, a police official said on Sunday.

More than 150 employees at Foxconn's production unit in southern India were hospitalised after a bout of food poisoning at Foxconn's dormitories, where a majority of its staff lives.

Food poisoning sparked protests by workers and their relatives, who blocked a key Chennai-Bengaluru highway for several hours, said a police official said.

"Nearly 70 women and 22 men have been detained since Saturday for blocking highway," the official said.

Foxconn did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Writing by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Michael Perry)

