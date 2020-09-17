Pactiv Evergreen, the largest manufacturer of fresh food and beverage packaging in North America, raised $574 million by offering 41 million shares at $14, well below the range of $18 to $21. Graeme Hart, owner of Rank Group, agreed to purchase 3.6 million shares ($50 million) in the offering. At pricing, the company raised -28% less in proceeds than anticipated.



Pactiv Evergreen plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol PTVE. Credit Suisse, Citi, BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs, Baird, BMO Capital Markets, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and RBC Capital Markets acted as lead managers on the deal.



The article Food packaging producer Pactiv Evergreen prices IPO below the range at $14 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.