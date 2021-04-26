Food ingredients maker Tate & Lyle exploring separation of two businesses

April 26 (Reuters) - British food ingredients maker Tate & Lyle TATE.L confirmed on Sunday it was exploring a sale of a controlling stake in its primary products business and also separate its food and beverage solutions operations.

"Discussions with potential new partners in the Primary Products business are at an early stage," the company said in a statement on its website.

