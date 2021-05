PARIS, May 12 (Reuters) - French food group Danone DANO.PA, whose brands include Actimel yoghurt and Evian bottled water, announced on Wednesday plans to sell its 9.8% stake in China Mengniu Dairy Company 2319.HK.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Jason Neely)

