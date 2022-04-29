US Markets

Food group Danone sells minority stake in Argentina water arm

Contributor
Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

French food group Danone, whose brands include Evian water and Actimel yoghurt, said it had agreed to sell a minority stake in its Aguas Danone de Argentina division to the company Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (CCU) Argentina.

PARIS, April 29 (Reuters) - French food group Danone, whose brands include Evian water and Actimel yoghurt, said it had agreed to sell a minority stake in its Aguas Danone de Argentina division to the company Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (CCU) Argentina.

"This partnership will allow both companies to enrich their beverage offerings and strengthen their operations in the country," Danone added in a statement.

No financial details were given.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular