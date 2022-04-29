Food group Danone sells minority stake in Argentina water arm

PARIS, April 29 (Reuters) - French food group Danone, whose brands include Evian water and Actimel yoghurt, said it had agreed to sell a minority stake in its Aguas Danone de Argentina division to the company Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (CCU) Argentina.

"This partnership will allow both companies to enrich their beverage offerings and strengthen their operations in the country," Danone added in a statement.

No financial details were given.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

