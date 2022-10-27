Food group Danone raises 2022 outlook as third-quarter sales beat expectations

PARIS, Oct 27 (Reuters) - French food group Danone DANO.PA on Thursday raised its 2022 revenue growth forecast after its third-quarter sales beat analysts' estimates as the firm was able to raise prices to counter soaring costs.

The consumer goods giant and owner of Evian and Badoit water and Activia yoghurt, said it now expected like-for-like sales growth to reach 7%-8% this year compared with a previous forecast of 5-6% the company had already lifted in July.

It kept its guidance for a recurring operating margin above 12%, down from 13.7% last year.

Danone posted a 9.5% rise in third quarter like-for-like sales to 7.334 billion euros ($7.35 billion), beating analysts' expectations for a 6.9% rise in a poll compiled by the company.

($1 = 0.9974 euros)

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, editing by Tassilo Hummel)

