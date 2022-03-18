Food giant Cargill to buy $290 mln stake in Chile salmon farmer

SANTIAGO, March 18 (Reuters) - U.S.-based commodities trader Cargill Inc CARG.UL has agreed to acquire a 24.5% stake in the salmon farming subsidiary of Chile's Multiexport Foods MUL.SN for some $290 million, it said on Friday.

Chile is the world's second largest salmon producer after Norway. Cargill is a leading supplier of salmon feed.

Under the deal, Salmones Multiexport will also have a 1.13% stake sold to a local unit of Japan's Mitsui & Co 8031.T, whose stake in the firm will also reach 24.5%.

Multiexport Foods is set to receive a total $303.3 million.

The conditions of the deal - which still requires approval from antitrust watchdogs in the Unites States, Brazil and Chile - must be fulfilled in up to six months.

(Reporting by Fabian Andres Cambero; Writing by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

