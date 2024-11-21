Food Empire Joins ASEAN 500’s Top Brands List

Food Empire Holdings Limited (SG:F03) has released an update.

Food Empire Holdings Limited, a leading F&B manufacturing and distribution company, has made its debut on Brand Finance’s ASEAN 500 list of the most valuable and strongest brands in the region. This recognition highlights Food Empire’s growth and success in the competitive ASEAN market, alongside its longstanding presence on Brand Finance’s Top 100 Most Valuable Singaporean Brands list. The company continues to focus on brand-building, product innovation, and market expansion to maintain its competitive edge.

